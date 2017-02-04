Syrian refugees in Iceland

As refugees from war flee across continental Europe , a few have found safety in an unlikely place: Iceland. New legislation there relaxes immigration controls, worrying some residents - but more citizens favor diversifying their mostly white and Christian nation.

Chicago, IL

