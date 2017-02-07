Svalbard's electric power could come ...

Svalbard's electric power could come from hydrogen

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Environmental News Network

The energy supply to Longyearbyen, midway between continental Norway and the North Pole, is a hot topic in the climate debate. Longyearbyen is the largest settlement and the administrative centre of Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago in the Arctic Ocean.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Environmental News Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,681,740

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC