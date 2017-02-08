Severe Weather Update

Severe Weather Update

Wednesday Feb 8 Read more: Iceland Review

Rescue workers have been called out in Southwest Iceland to assist people due to the severe weather that is affecting the area, mbl.is reports. Roof sheets have been blown away on Reykjanes peninsula, and warnings were issued against driving on Reykjanesbraut road between 9 am and noon.

