More than 220 Tourists Injured Last Year

More than 220 Tourists Injured Last Year

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Iceland Review

The number of foreign tourists injured in traffic in Iceland last year was 223, according to new figures from the Icelandic Transport Authority, Visir reports. In 2014, that number was 123, but in 2015, it had reached 213.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,619 • Total comments across all topics: 278,720,474

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC