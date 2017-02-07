More than 220 Tourists Injured Last Year
The number of foreign tourists injured in traffic in Iceland last year was 223, according to new figures from the Icelandic Transport Authority, Visir reports. In 2014, that number was 123, but in 2015, it had reached 213.
