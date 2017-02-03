'I am Birna': Iceland mourns murdered woman

Birna Brjansdottir, the Reykjavik native whose murder has shocked Iceland, should have been safe walking alone after a night out with friends, but she wasn't. Described as a kind, fun-loving redhead with a great sense of humor, the 20-year-old sales assistant, whose funeral takes place on Friday, was last seen alive early on the morning of January 14. The final trace of her was caught on surveillance video as she stumbled along the city's main street.

