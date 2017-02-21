Avalanche in Arctic Norway tosses kids around, no injuries

Rescuers at the site where an avalanche passed road 228 and hit at least one building, in Longyearbyen, Svalbard, Norway, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Tuesday's avalanche in Longyearbyen, the main settlement in Norway's Svalbard archipelago, struck near area where two people were killed in a 2015 avalanche.

