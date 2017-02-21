50,000 seeds added to DOOMSDAY deposit in Arctic Circle
Fifty thousand seed samples have been donated from all over the world and sent to the vault to be kept until they are needed. The vault - which opened on the Svalbard archipelago between Norway and the North Pole in 2008 - is designed to protect crop seeds such as beans, rice and wheat against nuclear war or disease.
