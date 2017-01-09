Vodafone extends 500Mbps fibre-optic ...

Vodafone extends 500Mbps fibre-optic services to northern Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Icelandic telecoms operator Vodafone Iceland has revealed that potential users in the northern parts of the country could now subscribe to fibre-optic services with maximum downlink speeds of 500Mbps. The operator said that the premium speeds are currently available in the villages of Akureyri and Dalvik, and the municipalities of Thingeyjarsveit, Grenivik and Eyjafjardarsveit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
News Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Worm 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,073 • Total comments across all topics: 277,878,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC