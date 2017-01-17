Travel Megatrends 2017: Overtourism Goes Mainstream
A global surge in tourism, driven by the growth of low-cost carriers and middle class families across the world who are beginning to vacation abroad, has had deep ramifications for the world's most popular destinations. Some have tried to manage tourism by limiting the ability of tourists to stay in cities or pushing less popular areas as bona fide tourist destinations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Skift.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC