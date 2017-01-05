The first of several climate verdicts...

The first of several climate verdicts is in: 2016 was the warmest...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Discover

Air temperatures at a height of two meters for 2016, shown relative to their 1981-2010 averages. On the heels of a study confirming that there had been no slowdown in global warming , there is now this news: 2016 was indeed the warmest year on record.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Discover.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
News Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Worm 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,053 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,296

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC