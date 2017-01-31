Snapshot 981

Snapshot 981

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Iceland Review

A member of the Icelandic national taekwondo team was denied permission to fly to the US last night, as a result of US President Donald Trump's executive order. Icelandic President GuA ni Th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) 10 hr Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) 12 hr Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Mon Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,575 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,186

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC