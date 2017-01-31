Room at the Top
The multilingual safety card at the Hotel Narsarsuaq let me deduce that the Greenlandic word for fire must be ikuallattoqartillugu, and is unusual only for having such a low percentage of Qs. Which concluded my study of the language.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weekly Standard.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC