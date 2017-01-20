Peaceful Iceland gripped by a young woman's murder
During the last two decades, an average of about two people have been murdered annually in the small and prosperous nation of 336,000. The country has had entire years - 2003, 2006 and 2008 - where not a single person was murdered.
