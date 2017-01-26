Our guide to the real home of Arctic ...

Our guide to the real home of Arctic thriller Fortitude: East Iceland

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: Radio Times

Fortitude is supposed to be in Svalbard, a Norwegian archipelago halfway between the mainland and the North Pole, but the snowy town at the heart of Sky's sci-fi thriller is actually in East Iceland. It's called Reydarfjordur and it sits on a dramatic fjord surrounded by mountains.

Chicago, IL

