News 29 mins ago 7:32 a.m.Icelanders obsessed with mysterious death of young woman
Reykjavik Police on Jan. 22, 2017 said they have found the body of Birna Brjansdottir, who went missing on Jan. 14, 2017, on a beach in the south of the capital. Icelanders are reeling after the mysterious death this month of a young woman - a rare occurrence in the nation of 325,000 better known for Vikings, volcanoes and geysers.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|10 hr
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|12 hr
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Mon
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
