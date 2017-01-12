New Icelandic centre-right coalition ...

New Icelandic centre-right coalition to give parliament vote on EU referendum

Iceland's centre-right Independence, Reform and Bright Future parties agreed on Tuesday to form a coalition government after a two-month impasse and said they would ask parliament whether to hold a referendum on joining the European Union. REYKJAVIK: Iceland's centre-right Independence, Reform and Bright Future parties agreed on Tuesday to form a coalition government after a two-month impasse and said they would ask parliament whether to hold a referendum on joining the European Union.

Chicago, IL

