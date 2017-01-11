Introducing the Icelandic Government
Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson has been the leader of the Independence Party since 2009. He was elected member of parliament in 2003.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC