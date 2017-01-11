Introducing the Icelandic Government

Introducing the Icelandic Government

Wednesday Jan 11

Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson has been the leader of the Independence Party since 2009. He was elected member of parliament in 2003.

Chicago, IL

