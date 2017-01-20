In Greenland, abandoned oil drums tur...

In Greenland, abandoned oil drums turn into fleeting art

Monday Jan 16

The silhouette of a polar bear, chalked onto a rusty oil drum, slowly sinks into the ocean against the backdrop of an iceberg. Standing waist-deep in frigid water, Julia Edith Rigby , an artist from California, snaps photos with her phone.

Chicago, IL

