Icelandic Street Artists to Create New Work in Newcastle Gallery
For their first UK show TA nsberg and Sigurdsson will create a collaborative artwork, which explores Ideological realism, an artistic movement in 19th century Russia, which was based largely on the theory that literature and art should attribute a social and moral responsibility. Formed by a group of young artists who rejected the institution, frustrated by its elitism and conservative separation between high and low art.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pressat.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC