Iceland activist Birgitta Jonsdottir:...

Iceland activist Birgitta Jonsdottir: the future face of populism?

Birgitta Jonsdottir has battled crooked bankers in Iceland and bugs in northern NSW. She worked with WikiLeaks and has ridden a wave of anti-establishment fury to her country's parliament - twice.

Chicago, IL

