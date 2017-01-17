ICC-Greenland worries about potential oil-gas activity in Baffin Bay
This map, published by Greenland's mineral authority in 2014, shows the blocks of offshore territory that have been or will be made available for oil and gas exploration. The Inuit Circumpolar Council's Greenland wing is "immensely worried" about the prospect of oil and gas exploration in Baffin Bay, the organization said in a New Year's message shared with Nunatsiaq News.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nunatsiaq News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC