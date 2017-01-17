ICC-Greenland worries about potential oil-gas activity in Baffin Bay

This map, published by Greenland's mineral authority in 2014, shows the blocks of offshore territory that have been or will be made available for oil and gas exploration. The Inuit Circumpolar Council's Greenland wing is "immensely worried" about the prospect of oil and gas exploration in Baffin Bay, the organization said in a New Year's message shared with Nunatsiaq News.

