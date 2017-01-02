Greenland Enters 2017 Adding Extraord...

Greenland Enters 2017 Adding Extraordinary Amounts Of Ice And Snow

Monday Jan 2

A small fishing boat heads out into the sea ice near the town of Uummannaq in western Greenland March 18, 2010. REUTERS/Svebor Kranjc - RTR2BS7F Greenland's ice sheet kicked off 2017 gaining about eight gigatons of snow and ice, which is well above what's usually added to the ice sheet Jan. 1 for the last 24 years, according to Danish meteorologists.

Chicago, IL

