Cleaning Akureyri Church Proves Problematic

Thursday Jan 5 Read more: Iceland Review

Cleaning the walls of Akureyri church, North Iceland, which was spray-painted with vulgar messages the night before last, is proving to be difficult, according to RAsV . Possibly, the outer layer of the building will have to be replaced.

Chicago, IL

