Birna Brj nsd ttir remembered in Nuuk.
Numerous people convened last night in front of the Icelandic consulate in Nuuk, Greenland, to light candles in memory of Birna Brjansdottir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl whose body was found on the south coast of Reykjanes peninsula yesterday, RUV reports. She is thought to have been murdered.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC