Annual variations in GPS-measured vertical displacements near...

In response to present-day ice mass loss on and near the Greenland Ice Sheet, steady crustal uplifts have been observed from the network of Global Positioning System stations mounted on bedrock. In addition to the secular uplift trends, the GPS time series also show prominent annual variability.

