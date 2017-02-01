Alba Mineral Resources posts promisin...

Alba Mineral Resources posts promising results from Greenland survey

Alba Mineral Resources confirmed on Monday that it has now completed the preliminary evaluation of the high resolution airborne electromagnetic-magnetic geophysical survey on the Amitsoq graphite project near Nanortalik in southern Greenland. The AIM-traded firm said the initial interpreted results are highly encouraging, and provide numerous target areas for follow-up ground work, geophysics and drilling.

