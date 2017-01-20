Al Gore is a climate change James Bon...

Al Gore is a climate change James Bond in urgent, exhilarating 'Inconvenient Sequel'

With uncharacteristic fire and brimstone - but also steely resolve and a concrete plan - the former vice president opened the Sundance Film Festival on Thursday night with An Inconvenient Sequel , a daring, urgent and exhilarating follow-up to his 2007 film An Inconvenient Truth . And what a decade it's been since that groundbreaking, Oscar-winning documentary.

