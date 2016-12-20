Worst year ever? 16 reasons why 2016 let us down
A lot of awesome famous people passed away this year - frankly, Gene Wilder's expression in this image sums up our feelings about it. It's gotten so bad that we had to add three more to our list since we originally published it: French President Francois Hollande, second left, speaks with the Mayor of Aleppo, Brita Hagi Hasan, left, and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, second right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC