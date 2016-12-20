Worst year ever? 16 reasons why 2016 let us down

A lot of awesome famous people passed away this year - frankly, Gene Wilder's expression in this image sums up our feelings about it. It's gotten so bad that we had to add three more to our list since we originally published it: French President Francois Hollande, second left, speaks with the Mayor of Aleppo, Brita Hagi Hasan, left, and Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, second right, during a round table meeting at an EU Summit in Brussels on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.