Workers' Wallets Affected by Fishermen's Strike
Numerous workers in fish processing are out of a job, due the fishermen's strike, which resumed December 14. A number of workers in Vestmannaeyjar islands are now registering as unemployed, mbl.is reports. The fishermen's strike has extensive effects, both on jobs at sea and in fish processing, in addition to affecting Iceland's position on fish markets.
