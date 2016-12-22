Will M vatn Hotel Project be Halted?
The Icelandic Environment Association, Landvernd, has demanded that work on a new Fosshotel, just north of lake Myvatn, be halted, RUV reports. Landvernd had previously reported the decisions of the Environment Agency and the National Planning Agency to allow the construction of the building.
