Will M vatn Hotel Project be Halted?

Will M vatn Hotel Project be Halted?

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Iceland Review

The Icelandic Environment Association, Landvernd, has demanded that work on a new Fosshotel, just north of lake Myvatn, be halted, RUV reports. Landvernd had previously reported the decisions of the Environment Agency and the National Planning Agency to allow the construction of the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
News Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Worm 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,259 • Total comments across all topics: 277,326,714

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC