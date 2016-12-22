Weather buoy near North Pole hits mel...

Weather buoy near North Pole hits melting point

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: The Washington Post

A weather buoy about 90 miles south of the North Pole registered a temperature at the melting point of 32 degrees early Thursday, as a giant storm east of Greenland drew abnormally warm air northward. Weather models had predicted temperatures could get this warm and this buoy, part of the North Pole Environmental Observatory , provides validation.

Chicago, IL

