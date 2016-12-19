Suit and White Shirt in Forecast for ...

Suit and White Shirt in Forecast for East Iceland

Monday Dec 19 Read more: Iceland Review

'Stop standing in front of East Iceland, dear meteorologists,' is the name of a new Facebook page with 136 members. On the page, people share screen shots of meteorologists on the national broadcasting station RUV, standing in front of a weather map of Iceland, blocking the view of the east part of the country, while detailing the forecast.

Chicago, IL

