Sugar and spice: anniversary exhibition at GOMA a sensory delight

The first thing that catches the eye as you enter GOMA's new exhibition Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything is a splotch of something brightly coloured, high above you on the wall. A second glance at the shock of Muppet-like fur leads you around the corner, where it reveals itself as a three-storey high explosion of psychedelic hair, climbing the expanse in a mossy growth of purples greens, fluorescent yellows and oranges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.