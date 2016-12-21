NASA Releases New, Detailed Greenland Glacier Data
NASA's Oceans Melting Greenland mission has released preliminary data on the heights of Greenland coastal glaciers from its first airborne campaign in March 2016. The new data show the dramatic increase in coverage that the mission provides to scientists and other interested users.
