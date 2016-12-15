Moving to Canada after Trump? Conside...

Moving to Canada after Trump? Consider the North Pole, instead

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 15 Read more: Nuvo.net

Editor's note: NUVO HQ is more than a little obsessed with Norwegian territory Svalbard of late. Svalbard's main town, Longyearbyen, holds the honor of furtherest north city on Earth - which means its alt-weekly IcePeople is the most northernmost published weekly paper on Earth, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nuvo.net.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09) Jul '16 litesong 3,768
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Will they do same... 1
News Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Worm 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15) Aug '15 SpaceBlues 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,771 • Total comments across all topics: 277,312,479

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC