Kulusuk Kids Get Icelandic Christmas Presents
Yesterday, members of the chess club Hrokurinn and Kalak, the partnership association of Iceland and Greenland, brought all the children of Kulusuk, Greenland, Christmas presents from women in the Ger uberg Knitting Club, hrokurinn.is reports. Hrafn Jokulsson, head of Hrokurinn and Stefan Herbertsson, head of Kalak, brought the presents.
