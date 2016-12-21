I'll persuade middle class snobs that our food is posh: He sells...
The A 2million kitchen we're gathered in, said to be the most expensive in Wales, is the height of tasteful contemporary design. From this cook's heaven a procession of delicious dishes are being churned out by chef Neil Nugent, who trained at the three Michelin star restaurant Le Moulin de Mougins in Provence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|Sea level rise: It's worse than we thought (Jul '09)
|Jul '16
|litesong
|3,768
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Syrian seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday va... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Will they do same...
|1
|Seeds withdrawn from Arctic 'doomsday vault,' s... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Worm
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Expert: Expect sea levels to rise 3 feet (Aug '15)
|Aug '15
|SpaceBlues
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC