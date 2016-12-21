Iceland's president calls on deadlock...

Iceland's president calls on deadlocked parties to form government

Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Reuters

Iceland's President Gudni Johannesson makes a statement during the first session of the Parliament in Reykjavik, Iceland, December 6, 2017. Reuters/Geirix Iceland's president has urged party leaders to come up with a plan to form a majority government after talks on building a coalition failed for the third time following the October election and concerns grew that a new vote could be called.

