Chance of Delivery until 2 PM Tomorrow
If your Christmas package hasn't arrived yet, don't despair. There is still hope tomorrow, because in most parts of the country, packages will be delivered by Islandspostur, the national postal service of Iceland, until 2 pm tomorrow, Christmas Eve.
