Blowing snow

SAR, the Icelandic Association for Search and Rescue, has issued a travel warning for today, due to the weather forecast, which calls for heavy snow and blizzard conditions on mountain roads in East Iceland shortly after noon and later during the day in Northeast Iceland, all the way west to Akureyri in Eyjafjor ur fjord. Travelers are urged to follow the weather forecast closely at en.vedur.is and stay put rather than head out to an area where the forecast is severe.

