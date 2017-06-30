Lovell Accepts Challenge To Debate PM...

Lovell Accepts Challenge To Debate PM Browne On CIP

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The Political Leader of the main opposition United Progressive Party Harold Lovell said he will take on Prime Minister Gaston Browne in a public debate on the Citizenship by Investment Programme at any time. However, he wants the debate to touch on a wider range of issues than that which the PM is calling for.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. South Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,668 • Total comments across all topics: 282,172,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC