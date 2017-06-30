Lovell Accepts Challenge To Debate PM Browne On CIP
The Political Leader of the main opposition United Progressive Party Harold Lovell said he will take on Prime Minister Gaston Browne in a public debate on the Citizenship by Investment Programme at any time. However, he wants the debate to touch on a wider range of issues than that which the PM is calling for.
