Brantley: SKN Has No Fear Of Losing Other Visa Waivers

14 hrs ago

St. Kitts and Nevis ; Against the backdrop of Antigua and Barbuda losing its visa-free travel to Canada last week, and an EU official for the Schengen area expressing concerns about the integrity of the region's due diligence process for its Citizenship By Investment programs, the government of St. Kitts and Nevis does not feel any of its existing visa waiver arrangements are at risk. St. Kitts and Nevis had its visa-free travel to Canada revoked in November 2014, following its own CBI passport scandals.

Chicago, IL

