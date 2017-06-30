Accounting profession imperilled by de-risking
Veteran Caribbean diplomat, Sir Ronald Sanders , has warned the accounting and auditing community of the Caribbean that their businesses could soon be at risk as a result of rules that governments are expected to legislate and implement. According to the Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, who has been actively involved in Caribbean discussions with the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on financial matters since 1996, the FATF has set guidelines imposing new requirements on Accountants and Auditors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC