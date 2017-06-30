Accounting profession imperilled by de-risking

Veteran Caribbean diplomat, Sir Ronald Sanders , has warned the accounting and auditing community of the Caribbean that their businesses could soon be at risk as a result of rules that governments are expected to legislate and implement. According to the Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, who has been actively involved in Caribbean discussions with the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on financial matters since 1996, the FATF has set guidelines imposing new requirements on Accountants and Auditors.

