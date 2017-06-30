Accounting profession imperilled by d...

Accounting profession imperilled by de-risking

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Bajan Reporter

Veteran Caribbean diplomat, Sir Ronald Sanders , has warned the accounting and auditing community of the Caribbean that their businesses could soon be at risk as a result of rules that governments are expected to legislate and implement. According to the Antigua and Barbuda Ambassador, who has been actively involved in Caribbean discussions with the Financial Action Task Force and the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on financial matters since 1996, the FATF has set guidelines imposing new requirements on Accountants and Auditors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bajan Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,130 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC