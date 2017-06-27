UPP Calls On Gov't To Suspend CIP Following Visa Suspension

The opposition United Progressive Party is calling on the Gaston Browne led administration "to suspend the approval of any further [CIP] applications, pending the convening and outcomes of a forensic audit - to include the administration and operations of the Programme". The call was made yesterday in the wake of the announcement by the Canadian government that it has rescinded the privilege of visa free travel by Antiguans and Barbudans to Canada.

