UPP Calls On Gov't To Suspend CIP Fol...

UPP Calls On Gov't To Suspend CIP Following Visa Suspension

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

The opposition United Progressive Party is calling on the Gaston Browne led administration "to suspend the approval of any further [CIP] applications, pending the convening and outcomes of a forensic audit - to include the administration and operations of the Programme". The call was made yesterday in the wake of the announcement by the Canadian government that it has rescinded the privilege of visa free travel by Antiguans and Barbudans to Canada.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14) Dec '14 browneeddie84 1
News Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14) Nov '14 browneeddie 1
News Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14) Oct '14 Francesco Sinibaldi 1
Post Your Services Online (Dec '11) Oct '14 kurtcooksalot16 3
News 3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14) Aug '14 Macedonia is HELL... 2
News ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14) Aug '14 John Grimbaldsun 3
ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14) Jul '14 Zeneal 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,522 • Total comments across all topics: 282,090,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC