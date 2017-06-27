UPP Calls On Gov't To Suspend CIP Following Visa Suspension
The opposition United Progressive Party is calling on the Gaston Browne led administration "to suspend the approval of any further [CIP] applications, pending the convening and outcomes of a forensic audit - to include the administration and operations of the Programme". The call was made yesterday in the wake of the announcement by the Canadian government that it has rescinded the privilege of visa free travel by Antiguans and Barbudans to Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former Antigua-Barbuda high commissioner to Lon... (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|browneeddie84
|1
|Multi-million pound upgrade to Montrose port (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|browneeddie
|1
|Jammin DC Caribbean and Ethiopian Music and Art... (Oct '14)
|Oct '14
|Francesco Sinibaldi
|1
|Post Your Services Online (Dec '11)
|Oct '14
|kurtcooksalot16
|3
|3 in region "partially compliant" on tax transp... (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|Macedonia is HELL...
|2
|ALBA rejects subversive US programs against Cuba (Aug '14)
|Aug '14
|John Grimbaldsun
|3
|ABLP to build on their earlier successes (Jul '14)
|Jul '14
|Zeneal
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC