The ire of two prime ministers

On May 29, two former prime ministers and leaders of opposing political parties in Antigua and Barbuda presented their nation's Parliament with one of those rare occasions in which, in a fiery debate, they were 'singing from the same hymn sheet', as the saying goes. The occasion was the introduction in the House of Assembly of a Bill that sought to make it compulsory for the beneficial shareholders of vehicles for financial transactions, including companies and Trusts, to be known and registered, and for severe penalties to be applied when such information is withheld from regulatory authorities.

