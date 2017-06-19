OECS countries discuss Citizenship by Investment Programme

Prime Minister Allen Chastanet says a shared intelligence system will streamline the due-diligence process in the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States as representatives of the sub-region met in St Lucia yesterday to discuss the controversial Citizenship by Investment Programme . "If an applicant applies in St Lucia and is rejected, mechanisms must be in place to ensure that this person does not surface elsewhere in the region as a citizen through another CIP," Prime Minister Chastanet said.

