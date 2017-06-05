Makes Great Strides with New a GREATERa Album*Jun. 4, 2017, 12:41 Am Ast

Makes Great Strides with New a GREATE...

Makes Great Strides with New a GREATERa Album*Jun. 4, 2017

Saturday Jun 3

SHERWIN Gardner, of the Caribbean's top gospel artistes, is making a global splash with his soul-stirring new album Greater . The project was recently released and this past weekend, it zoomed to No 1 on the iTunes Pop chart in the islands of Antigua and Barbuda where Gardner resides.

Chicago, IL

