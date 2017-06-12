LIAT seeking injunction as strike continues

The cash-strapped regional airline, LIAT, faced with industrial action by its pilots is seeking an injunction to end the dispute that has resulted in the cancellation or delays of several of its flights since Wednesday.LIAT pilots have refused to fly the ATR 72 aircraft that were acquired by the airline in 2013 as a part of the company's restructuring plans aiming at fleet modernization and network improvements. The Leeward Islands Airline Pilots Association in a letter to the airline said it "is not convinced it should subject its members to further exposure and responsibility without the agreed compensationthe ATR-72 with its increased capacity over the Dash-8 is in fact increased responsibility in terms of passengers and payload."

