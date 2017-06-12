LIAT affected by industrial action by pilots

Regional airline, LIAT, was this morning hit by flight cancellations and delays after its pilots embarked on industrial action.A statement by the Antigua-based airline said that it was informing passengers that "in the ongoing negotiations for higher wages, which includes the operation of the ATR aircraft, the pilots have taken action to refuse to fly the ATR 72 aircraft until an agreement is reached". The financially strapped airline, whose major shareholders are the governments of Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, Dominica and St Vincent and the Grenadines, said "as a consequence of this action we have not been able to operate flights scheduled with ATR 72 aircraft at this time.

