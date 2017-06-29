J'can among six detained in Antigua drug bust
A Jamaican man is said to be among six people detained in Antigua and Barbuda after officers from the National Drug and Money Laundering Control Policy conducted a 24-hour operation between Saturday and Sunday, seizing 295 pounds of marijuana worth over EC$1 million . The ONDCP said that they conducted three operations and during the second operation in the Mock Pond area of the island, the Jamaican was detained with 34.8 pounds of compressed marijuana and a small quantity of marijuana seedlings, which is estimated at a wholesale value of US$51,504.
